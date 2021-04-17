UAE reduces penalties, tax rules

UAE Cabinet has announced an important decision. The UAE cabinet has amended the Executive Regulation of Federal Law on Tax Procedures. The Cabinet meeting chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has took this decision.

Also Read: UAE announces temporary cancellation of fines

The new amendment extends the tax notification from 10 to 40 working days. it also covers the time limit for issuing the decision of the Federal Tax Authority to reduce or exempt administrative penalties from 20 to 40 working days from the date of receiving the application.