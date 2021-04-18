Elon Musk’s SpaceX to launch low-cost starlink internet in India. Know more

SAN FRANCISCO: Elon Musk, head of SpaceX and founder of Tesla, is gearing up to deliver the world’s cheapest internet. Elon Musk said on Twitter that the Internet will reach all parts of the world faster and more affordable for all sections of the population. He added that the Starlink Internet service would be launched by the end of this year and the speed of the Internet would be doubled to a maximum of 300 Mbps. The company will deliver high-speed internet globally through its 12,000 satellite network. StarLink currently offers internet speeds of at least 50 to 150 Mbps.

Musk revealed about SpaceX’s new project through Twitter reply to a follower. Responding to a follower on Twitter about the launch of the service, Musk said on Friday: “Yeah, should be fully mobile later this year, so you can move it anywhere or use it on an RV or truck in motion. We need a few more satellite launches to achieve competitive coverage & some key software upgrades. Service uptime, bandwidth & latency are improving rapidly. Probably out of beta this summer.”