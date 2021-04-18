Israel lifts outdoor mask mandate as infection rate drops

As the second wave of Covid in India intensifies the crisis, news of hope is coming out of Israel. Authorities withdrew the order mandating masks in public places as the Covid spread decreases. The order was issued by the Ministry of Health. At the same time, it is suggested that the mask should not be worn at public ceremonies where more people are present. Authorities say the vaccine has been used to prevent the spread of the disease.

“In light of the morbidity figures that continue to be low throughout the country, Director-General (DG) of the Ministry of Health, Professor Hezi Levy, amended the public health order so that there is no obligation to wear a mask in an open area, starting tomorrow, April 18,” the ministry said on Saturday, as quoted by Sputnik.