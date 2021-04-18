Know the benefits of eating banana after dinner

Banana is the most easily available and most commonly available food item. The fruit can be eaten several times a day. Banana is something that many people are accustomed to after dinner. Although many people take it with the aim of getting a good result, there are many benefits to taking it at night. Let’s see what happens when you eat a banana after dinner each day.

BP

Banana is one of the foods that help in controlling BP. It is also good for heart health. Potassium-rich bananas are very good for lowering BP. Controlling BP, especially during sleep it helps to maintain heart health.

Vitamin B1 in foods

It also aims to reduce fat when eating fruit at night. This will give you more vitamin B6 at night. It is a vitamin that strengthens the metabolic process in the body and helps to reduce fat. In short, it helps to reduce fat during sleep.

Melatonin

Good sleep is important for good health. Melatonin is one of the most important nutrients for good sleep. The fruit helps in the production of melatonin. In the nighttime, the body produces more of the hormone melatonin. It is also important for good sleep.

Acid production

Banana is very good for the digestion of food at night. It is good for preventing the production of acid in the stomach. Banana can also help prevent bacteria that cause stomach ulcers.

Muscle pain

Eating bananas at night maintains the level of electrolytes in the body. This will relieve muscle pain. Eating fruits also help in getting rid of arthritis and helps to get good sleep at night.