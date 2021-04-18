Kumbh Mela ends after PM’s appeal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed that the Kumbh Mela in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar “should only be symbolic” amid an unprecedented increase in coronavirus cases across the country. Top seers of Kumbh Swami Avdheshanand Giri announced an early end to the month-long mega festival for Juna Akhara. He tweeted in Hindi, “Our first priority is the protection of the people of India (against Covid). In view of the coronavirus pandemic, we have performed the visarjan of all Gods. This is the end of Kumbh for Juna Akhara.” Thousands of people attended the Kumbh Mela that began on April 1 at a time the country has been logging over a lakh daily coronavirus cases consistently, triggering concerns that the religious congregation could make the Covid situation worse. “I appealed that two ”shahi snan” (royal baths) have taken place and Kumbh (participation) should now be kept symbolic. This will give a boost to the fight against this crisis,” PM Modi tweeted in Hindi. Responding to PM Modi’s tweet, Swami Avdheshanand had replied: “We respect PM Modi’s appeal. Saving lives is sacred. I request people to not gather for the ritual bath in large numbers and follow all Covid protocols.”