Maharashtra: Fire at Chemical firm – 8 injured, 3 killed

After a fire broke out in a chemical company in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district today morning, three people were killed and eight others injured, the police said.

An official at Ratnagiri police control room said that the incident took place around 9.30 am in the unit located in Lote MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) area in Khed taluka, about 300 km from Mumbai.

It is doubted that the fire emitted after a blast in the unit, he said, adding that the police were trying to discover the correct cause of the fire.

“Three persons, who were inside the firm, died on the spot, while eight received serious injuries,” he said.

They were identified as Vilas Kadam (36), Sachin Tarwar (22) and Mangesh Jamkar (22).

The injured persons were admitted to a state-run hospital in Chiplun and other medical departments nearby, the official said.

After getting news about the fire, the fire brigade and local police personnel hurried to the spot.

The fire was made under control after about two hours, the official said.