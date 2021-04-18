NASA shares stunning images of Natural Systems on Earth from Space

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration took to its official Instagram account to share the stunning images of the Earth on April 15. The pictures of Earth have been taken from the vantage point of the International Space Station. The images shared by the space agency has left the netizens amazed and they took to the comments section to express their views.

The new images are in celebration of Earth Day, which is fast approaching (April 22).

“…Leading up to Earth Day, we invite you to celebrate our blue marble!…” says NASA in its Instagram post. The ‘blue marble’ is of course our Earth.

“In these stunning images, the natural systems – land, water, air, ice – connect to each other to bring life. No matter whether we are on land or in space, we are unified by this tiny blue planet – and that’s something to celebrate…” NASA said

It has posted four photos in total. Check them out below. Click on the arrows to see the next image in the frame below.

In this universe, our gaze may be deep and wide. We may have the ability to uncover the deepest mysteries of the universe. But seldom, once in a while, it doesn’t harm to look back and enjoythe planet that has let our roots grow strong.