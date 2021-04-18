Strong magnitude 5.9 earthquake reported in southern Iran

Tehran: magnitude 5.9 earthquake reported in southern Iran. The quake measured 5.9 on the Richter scale. At least five people were injured, Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported. A nuclear power plant is operating in the quake-hit area. The disaster relief team reached the spot and evacuated the people.

State TV shared mobile phone pictures of cracked and collapsed walls in the area of the port city of Bandar Genaveh, the temblor's epicenter. People rushed into the streets of the city as the quakes struck, IRNA said.