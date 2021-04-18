Woman gets vaccine jab wearing wedding gown as COVID-19 cancels her reception

Many weddings had to be postponed due to the sudden lockdown. Sarah Studley, an American, was one of those who had to change her wedding party due to the coronavirus epidemic. Sarah Studley was supposed to tie the knot at Balboa Park in San Diego, California. Instead, she had to settle for a small local ceremony, with only immediate family in attendance.

On Sunday, Studley decided to pull her wedding gown out of storage and wear it to her vaccination appointment at M&T Bank Stadium. When the staff there saw Sarah and learned her story, things began to feel somewhat like the party that had been missed. University of Maryland Medical System tweeted, “Here comes the bride…to get her vaccination at M&T Bank Stadium Mass Vaccination Site!”. The post includes four pictures showing Studley wearing her wedding dress and a white mask. “Rather than let the beautiful gown for her pandemic-canceled wedding reception just hang in her closet, Sarah Studley wore it to get vaccinated,” it adds.