World heritage day: Here are the list of heritage sites u can visit in India

World Heritage Day or International Day for Monuments and Sites is an international observance held on April 18 each year around the globe. Each year has a different theme and this year’s theme is “Complex Pasts: Diverse Futures”. The aim of this day is to promote awareness about the diversity of cultural heritage of humanity, their vulnerability and the efforts required for their protection and conservation.

World Heritage Day was proposed by the International Council on Monuments and Sites on April 18, 1982, and approved by the General Assembly of UNESCO in the year 1983.

Here are the list of Heritage sites in India

1 Ajanta Caves

2 Ellora Caves

3 Agra Fort

4 Taj Mahal

5 Sun Temple, Konârak

6 Group of Monuments at Mahabalipuram

7 Kaziranga National Park

8 Manas Wildlife Sanctuary

9 Keoladeo National Park

10 Churches and Convents of Goa

11 Khajuraho Group of Monuments

12 Group of Monuments at Hampi

13 Fatehpur Sikri

14 Group of Monuments at Pattadakal

15 Elephanta Caves

16 Great Living Chola Temples

17 Sundarbans National Park

18 Nanda Devi and Valley of Flowers National Parks

19 Buddhist Monuments at Sanchi

20 Humayun’s Tomb, Delhi

21 Qutb Minar and its Monuments, Delhi

22Mountain Railways of India

23 Mahabodhi Temple Complex at Bodh Gaya

24 Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka

25 Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (formerly Victoria Terminus)

26 Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park

27 Red Fort Complex

28 The Jantar Mantar, Jaipur

29 Western Ghats

30 Hill Forts of Rajasthan

31 Rani ki vav (The Queen’s Stepwell)

32 Great Himalayan National Park

33 Archaeological Site of Nalanda Mahavihara at Nalanda, Bihar

34 Khangchendzonga(Kangchenjunga) National Park

35 The Architectural Work of Le Corbusier

36 Historic City of Ahmedabad

37 The Victorian and Art Deco Ensemble of Mumbai

38 Jaipur