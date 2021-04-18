World heritage day: Here are the list of heritage sites u can visit in India

World Heritage Day or International Day for Monuments and Sites is an international observance held on April 18 each year around the globe. Each year has a different theme and this year’s theme is “Complex Pasts: Diverse Futures”. The aim of this day is to promote awareness about the diversity of cultural heritage of humanity, their vulnerability and the efforts required for their protection and conservation.
World Heritage Day was proposed by the International Council on Monuments and Sites on April 18, 1982, and approved by the General Assembly of UNESCO in the year 1983.
Here are the list of Heritage sites in India
1 Ajanta Caves
2 Ellora Caves
3 Agra Fort
4 Taj Mahal
5 Sun Temple, Konârak
6 Group of Monuments at Mahabalipuram
7 Kaziranga National Park
8 Manas Wildlife Sanctuary
9 Keoladeo National Park
10 Churches and Convents of Goa
11 Khajuraho Group of Monuments
12 Group of Monuments at Hampi
13 Fatehpur Sikri
14 Group of Monuments at Pattadakal
15 Elephanta Caves
16 Great Living Chola Temples
17 Sundarbans National Park
18 Nanda Devi and Valley of Flowers National Parks
19 Buddhist Monuments at Sanchi
20 Humayun’s Tomb, Delhi
21 Qutb Minar and its Monuments, Delhi
22Mountain Railways of India
23 Mahabodhi Temple Complex at Bodh Gaya
24 Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka
25 Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (formerly Victoria Terminus)
26 Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park
27 Red Fort Complex
28 The Jantar Mantar, Jaipur
29 Western Ghats
30 Hill Forts of Rajasthan
31 Rani ki vav (The Queen’s Stepwell)
32 Great Himalayan National Park
33 Archaeological Site of Nalanda Mahavihara at Nalanda, Bihar
34 Khangchendzonga(Kangchenjunga) National Park
35 The Architectural Work of Le Corbusier
36 Historic City of Ahmedabad
37 The Victorian and Art Deco Ensemble of Mumbai
38 Jaipur
