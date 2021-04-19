Beauty mogul Huda Kattan donates one million meals to new UAE campaign

Dubai-based beauty mogul Huda Kattan through her Instagram announced that she had donated one million meals to Dubai’s 100 Million Meals mission.

The 37-year-old Iraqi-American told that she had made the donation via her international cosmetics brand Huda Beauty.

“It’s hard to believe that in today’s world, in 2021, we’re still dealing with issues of malnutrition and that every ten seconds a child dies because of hunger. This initiative is so incredible and it’s just a reminder of how each and every single one of us has the power to make a change,” she said in the video.

The 100 Million Meals food drive was started in 2021 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The drive intended to stop malnutrition and provide food parcels to those worst hit by Covid in 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

“I’m so proud to live in a country that prioritizes world hunger,” she said, urging her 2.2 million followers to donate to the initiative as well.

Kattan first moved to Dubai in 2006 and is an ardent humanitarian.