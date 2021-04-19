Britain adds India to COVID-19 travel red list

London: Britain has tightened restrictions on travel from India in the wake of the intensification of the second wave of Covid. India included in the British Red List. The move comes hours after Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s visit to India was canceled. Health secretary Matt Hancock has said that India has been included in the Red List after 103 cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in India.

He said that samples of that variant have been analyzed to see if the new variant has any “concerning characteristics”, such as greater transmissibility or resistance to treatments and vaccines. “After studying the data, and on a precautionary basis, we’ve made the difficult but vital decision to add India to the red list,” the minister told MPs. “This means anyone who is not the UK or Irish citizen… cannot enter the UK if they have been in India in the previous 10 days,” he said.