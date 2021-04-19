Chief Minister tests positive for Covid-19

Another top politician in the country had tested positive for coronavirus infection. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao tested positive for coronavirus infection on Monday. Chandrashekar Rao has mild symptoms is under self-isolation at his farmhouse.

“Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao tested positive for COVID-19. A team of doctors is monitoring his health”, said a statement issued by the government.

Meanwhile, Telangana recorded 4,009 cases and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours. The infection tally has surged to over 3.55 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,838. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 705, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (363) and Nizamabad(360).