Commodity market: Gold prices rises again

The price of gold has surged again in the commodity market. In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold has reached at Rs. 35,400 higher by Rs. 80 per eight gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs. 4425 up by Rs. 10.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures slipped down marginally at Rs. 47,352 per 10 gram while silver slumped 0.7% to Rs.68,223 per kg.

In the international market, gold rates edged higher. Price of spot gold was up 0.1% at US dollar 1,777.