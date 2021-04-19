‘ Congress leaders spreading falsehoods about Covid-19’: Union Health Minister

Union Health Minister Harsha Vardhan has accused that the Congress leaders are spreading falsehoods about Covid-19 situation in the country. The union minister said this as a reply to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s letter to union government.

“However, I am sure that you will agree with me that this is a practice that must be followed uniformly and junior members of your party too must follow your advice. Quite obviously, it cannot be that the discussion on total cases, active cases or mortality is based on absolute numbers, which the Congress party often tries to do, but the vaccination numbers continue to be touted as a percentage of the population covered,” Harsh Vardhan said in a letter to Manmohan Singh.