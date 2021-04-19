Country issues new entry rules, bans flights from these countries

A country has banned international flights coming from India, Pakistan and the Philippines. Hongkong has banned flights coming from India, Pakistan and the Philippines from April 20 for two weeks. The decision was taken as a new muted strain of coronavirus was found in the country.

The three countries would be classified as “extremely high risk” after there had been multiple imported cases carrying the strain into Hong Kong in the past 14 days, the government said.

Hong Kong reported 30 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, 29 of which were imported, marking the highest daily toll since March 15. Hong Kong has recorded over 11,600 cases in total and 209 deaths.