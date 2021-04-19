Covid-19: Devotees are barred from entering Thrissur Pooram

Thrissur Pooram, the famous temple festival held on the grounds of Vadakkunathan temple in Thrissur, Kerala has decided to prohibit the public from attending – 24 hours after state Health Minister KK Shailaja told NDTV that the festival will be held as planned.

The permission for conducting the Pooram was given by the state government on April 23 with a public gathering, saying Covid negative certificates will be compulsory for those attending.

But, this year Thrissur Pooram will be held as a custom with only organisers and affiliated key people in attendance and they will be screened online.

In 2020 also, the public was not allowed to attend the festival due to the nationwide lockdown to restrain the spread of the virus. Customarily, lakhs of devotees attend this temple festival in Thrissur.

Kerala has been reporting a sheer rise in coronavirus cases over the past few weeks. On Monday, the state recorded 13,644 new cases from 87,375 samples. The test positivity rate is at 15.63 per cent.

Kerala’s ICU occupancy currently is 56.9%, with Thrissur and Idukki recording more than 70% occupancy. In terms of ventilator usages, 17.8% of ventilators are occupied with 31.5& patients on a ventilator in Thiruvananthapuram.

The state government has also decided to impose a night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am, starting tomorrow. The restrictions will not affect vehicular movement and focus on restricting the gathering of people.