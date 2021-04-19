Covid-19: Former PM Manmohan Singh tests coronavirus positive, hospitalised

The news agency ANI reported that the Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has tested positive for COVID-19 and been admitted to the Trauma Centre of Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The veteran Congress leader, who has conducted a Covid test after recording a fever, was admitted at around 5 pm.

Dr Singh, who on Saturday partook in a meeting with top Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on the coronavirus circumstances in the country, and wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, offering some advice on handling a pandemic that has killed nearly 1.8 lakh people in India alone.

He asked Prime Minister Modi to allow states to define sections of frontline workers that need to be vaccinated against Covid on priority “even if they are below 45 years of age”.

Asking the centre to place “enough” vaccine orders in advance, Mr Singh, in a letter, said the distribution of vaccinations among states should be based on a “transparent formula”.