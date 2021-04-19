Covid-19: Night curfew imposed in Kerala from Tuesday

With the rise in the number of coronavirus cases across the country, Kerala government on Monday announced a nine-hour night curfew across the state. The night curfew will be in force between 9 PM and 6 AM from Tuesday.

The decision in this matter was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Dr V P Joy, this evening.

On Monday, the state reported as many as 13,644 new COVID cases, 21 deaths and 4,305 recoveries, as per the state health bulletin. Now, the active cases stands at 1,03,004. On Sunday, as many as 18,257 new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths were recorded from the city.

Meantime, on Sunday, the state government ordered that all domestic travellers visiting Kerala will have to undergo RT-PCR tests within 48 hours before or after the arrival.

As per an official statement issued by the state government, everyone coming to Kerala from other states should register on the e-Jagratha portal.

“Those who have been vaccinated also should carry out RT-PCR test within 48 hours before arriving in the state. Those who are not should undergo RT-PCR test as soon as they arrive in Kerala and remain in room isolation at their place of residence till the results of the examination are received,” the statement said.

On Monday, the Union Health ministry remarked that Kerala is among the 10 states that account for 78.58 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases recorded in a day.