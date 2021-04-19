Covid-19 update: 728 new recoveries reported in Qatar

896 new coronavirus cases along with 728 recoveries and 4 new deaths were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 708 contacts of active cases and 188 travel related.

Till now 197,476 people were infected in Qatar. In this 174,698 people were recovered. The death toll is at 386. At present there are 22,392 active cases in Qatar.

25 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and 461 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU. There are 130 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 1,299.

11,829 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours. in this 4545 people were tested for the first time. Till now 184,4598 tests were conducted in Qatar. 23,249 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 1,271,478