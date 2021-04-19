Covid-19 Update: 997 new coronavirus cases reported in Bahrain

The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 997 new coronavirus cases along with 1,075 recoveries and 5new deaths were reported in Bahrain inn the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 361 were among expatriate workers, 581 were contacts of active cases, and 55 were travel related.

Out of 16033 COVID-19 tests carried out on 18 April 2021, 997 new cases have been detected among 361 expatriate workers, 581 new cases are contacts of active cases, and 55 are travel related. There were 1075 recoveries from #COVID19, increasing total recoveries to 152361 pic.twitter.com/y4XdO2IZnl — ????? ????? | ????? ??????? ?? (@MOH_Bahrain) April 18, 2021

Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 164,110. The total recoveries now stand at 152,361. The death toll is at 594. The Ministry has conducted 160,33 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. There are currently 92 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 149 cases receiving treatment. 11,063 cases are stable out of a total of 11,155 active cases.