DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Covid-19 Update: State government imposes one week curfew from tonight

Apr 19, 2021, 12:10 pm IST

A state government has imposed a one week curfew from tonight. The Delhi government has imposed the curfew from tonight for preventing the spread  of coronavirus infection.  The Delhi government announced the curfew from Monday night till next Monday.

Delhi has already imposed a weekend curfew as well as a 10pm-5am night curfew restrictions that are in place until April 30. Delhi is among  one of the worst affected area by the coronavirus infection.

Delhi on Sunday recorded the biggest leap  in its daily Covid-19 tally with 25,462 new  cases. The positivity rate shot up to 29.74%. As per this every third sample being tested in the city is turning out to be positive for the coronavirus disease.

Tags
Apr 19, 2021, 12:10 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button