Covid-19 Update: State government imposes one week curfew from tonight

A state government has imposed a one week curfew from tonight. The Delhi government has imposed the curfew from tonight for preventing the spread of coronavirus infection. The Delhi government announced the curfew from Monday night till next Monday.

Delhi likely to be under curfew for seven days. Announcement expected shortly. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/OTlLHR3NLl — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021

Delhi has already imposed a weekend curfew as well as a 10pm-5am night curfew restrictions that are in place until April 30. Delhi is among one of the worst affected area by the coronavirus infection.

Delhi on Sunday recorded the biggest leap in its daily Covid-19 tally with 25,462 new cases. The positivity rate shot up to 29.74%. As per this every third sample being tested in the city is turning out to be positive for the coronavirus disease.