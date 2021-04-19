Delhi: DRDO sets COVID facility with oxygen beds, ventilators

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has set up a facility in New Delhi with all basic facilities free of charge amid the increasing COVID-19 cases.

The facility set up by DRDO in Delhi includes oxygen beds, a large number of ventilators, zero charges, basic testing facilities, and air-conditioning, as per WHO standards.

If a patient suffers from any neuro or cardiac case, then they will be transferred to the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

This comes amid the quickly worsening COVID-19 situation in Delhi.

Above 24,000 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day surge in the national capital to date. There are now 69,799 active cases in Delhi.

The total cases now reached 8,27,998, including 7,46,239 recoveries while the death count stands at 11,960.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had declared a shortage of oxygen and anti-viral drug Remdesivir.