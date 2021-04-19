Forex Market: Indian rupee edges lower against UAE dirham, US dollar

The domestic currency, the Indian rupee has edged lower against US dollar and UAE dirham in the forex market. The rise in the Covid-19 cases and negative opening in the Indian share market has weighed upon the Indian rupee.

At the interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 74.80 against the US dollar. During trading the Indian rupee fell further to 74.87, registering a fall of 52 paise over its previous close. On Friday, the rupee had settled at 74.35 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.10 per cent to 91.64.