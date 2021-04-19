Google doodle pays tribute to Russia’s First Female Military Surgeon

Dr Vera Gedroits’ 151st birth anniversary was celebrated by Google Doodle today. She was Russia’s first female military surgeon. She was one of the world’s first female professors of surgery. Dr Vera Gedroits saved countless lives through her fearless service and innovation in the world of medicine. Dr Vera Gedroits was born on April 19th, 1870 in a Lithuanian royal family in Kiev, which was part of the Russian Empire then. Soon Dr Vera Gedroits began her medical career as the surgeon at a factory hospital. As a young physician, Dr Gedroits was concerned about the poor hygiene standards, nutrition and sanitation and worked hard for improving the conditions. Dr Vera Gedroits authored several medical papers on nutrition and surgical treatments. She also published multiple collections of poems, and several nonfiction works, including the 1931 memoir — “Life,”– which narrated the story of her personal journey.