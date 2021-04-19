Gulf country to extend partial curfew

A gulf country may extend the partial curfew imposed in the country until the end of Ramadan. Kuwait may extend the partial curfew until Ramadan. This was reported by the local media.

The partial curfew is from 7pm to 5 am. The partial curfew was imposed in March this year. it was earlier extended up to April 22. In the last one week, Kuwait has reported a total of 10,147 new COVID-19 infections and 43 deaths.

As per the health authorities, the rise in the cases are due to continuous contact, non-conformance with preventive measures, and not wearing masks. They called on everyone to support the efforts of the Ministry of Health to prevent the transmission of infection.