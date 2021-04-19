India- Covid updates: Without hampering vaccination programmes ensure movement restrictions, Centre says

The Union Health Ministry has asked states and union territories to assure those restrictions on movement imposed by them for COVID-19 but not to unfavourably affect the vaccination exercise.

Additional Secretary in the Health Ministry Manohar Agnani said in a letter to states and UTs, that in view of rising COVID-19 cases, various measures are being undertaken to control the spread of coronavirus infection which also holds curfews and partial/complete lockdown in some states and districts for variable periods.

Likewise, for the management of coronavirus infected patients, several hospitals are being designated as dedicated COVID-19 hospitals for the management of only COVID-19 cases.

“In this regard, it is advised COVID-19 vaccination services should not be affected by COVID-19 curfews/lockdowns and the movement of beneficiaries to and fro COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) should not be restricted during such interventions.

“Similarly, those CVCs which have been identified as dedicated COVID-19 hospitals should continue providing uninterrupted COVID-19 vaccination services. Vaccination services should be provided in a separate building/block in these hospitals that is directly separated from the building/block where management of COVID-19 patients is being done,” he said.