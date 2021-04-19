India sees record rise in covid cases since the onset of Pandemic

India sees a massive number of fresh covid 19 cases in the last 3 consecutive days. India recorded 2,73,810 fresh infections and 1,619 deaths in a new record high, taking the caseload to 1.5 crore; 1.78 lakh people have died so far. Maharashtra has the highest caseload in the country. Heart-breaking visuals from across the country have captured the distress of patients struggling to get hospital beds and medical oxygen. The government has increased the supply of medical oxygen to 12 “high-burden states”. Railways is also preparing to run “Oxygen Express Trains” via green corridors to give a boost to the fight against Covid. Maharashtra, Delhi and Karnataka saw the biggest single-day surge in the last 24 hours. Tamil Nadu has announced a night curfew from Tuesday between 10 pm and 4 am. Beaches, parks have been temporarily shut and inter-state movement of buses has been restricted. Worldwide, over 14 crore cases have been recorded so far and 30 lakh deaths.