“It’s an alibi as the captain found his ship sinking”: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has came down heavily on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as he suspended his election rallies in West Bengal.

“It’s an alibi as the captain found his ship sinking. The TMC is saying a lot of things about Covid management. Did Mamata ji attend the meetings of all the chief ministers with the prime minister on Covid? The answer is no. Elections are a constitutional obligation undertaken by the EC. We will follow all the guidelines given by the EC. In Bihar, too, elections were ahead amid Covid. The only authority to decide on the process of elections is the Election Commission,” said the union minister.

“The Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal is an embodiment of misrule, corruption and appeasement. Mamata ji is getting more desperate with each passing day. Since the day the Model Code of Conduct came into force, no CM has asked for gherao of central forces. The security forces represent the authority of the EC to ensure free and fair polls. The instigation against the central forces shows her utter desperation,” he said.