KL Rahul celebrates his 29th birthday

Born and raised in Karnataka, KL Rahul celebrating his 29th birthday today. Dubbed as one of the finest Indian batsmen in the modern era of the game, Rahul has dominated the shortest format simply through his knack of scoring runs by the barrel. Wishes poured in from the cricket community for the Karnataka cricketer, Rahul is currently with Punjab Kings. “Happy Birthday KL Rahul. Wishing you success and a great year ahead,” wrote India’s captain Virat Kohli. “Here’s wishing @klrahul11 – one of the most stylish batsmen going around – a very happy birthday,” wrote Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on social media and posted a highlights video of Rahul’s century against England in Pune last month. Rahul’s Punjab Kings will take on Delhi Capitals on Sunday in IPL 2021.