Make in India: Italy announces launch of India’s first ever mega food park

New Delhi: Italy has announced the launch of India’s first mega food park. The Italian Food Park was started as part of the ‘Make in India’ project launched by the Central Government for a self-sufficient India. This will lead to the rise of the food processing sector in the country. The activities of the food park started through video conferencing.

The agreement was signed by the Italian Embassy in India, the ICE Office in Mumbai, and the Gujarat-based Fanidhar Mega Food Park. Indian Ambassador to Italy Neena Malhotra and Italian Ambassador to India Vincenzo de Luca were also present on the occasion. The Mega Food Park in India aims to strengthen cooperation in the fields of agriculture and industry by focusing on innovative technologies and research. The two countries aim to strengthen bilateral ties.