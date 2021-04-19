Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on their way to holiday mood ,have a look

After recovering from Covid-19 recently, actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor left for the Maldives on Monday. They were spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport.Alia was seen in a yellow top, white jacket and white pants. She had her hair tied in a bun and was wearing a protective mask. Ranbir was also seen in a white T-shirt and blue pants, carrying a bag.

Alia was diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier this month. She took to Instagram last week to announce that she had tested negative for the disease. Ranbir had tested positive in March and recovered a few days later.While Ranbir was under home quarantine, Alia seemed to be missing him. She took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of their hands, clasped together. “Major missing,” Alia had captioned her post.

Alia and Ranbir have been dating for three years. Ranbir admitted in an interview last year that they would’ve tied the knot already had it not been for the pandemic.The couple will soon be seen on the big screen together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film is part of a fantasy epic trilogy and has long been delayed. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

Alia is all set to turn producer, too, with the self-starring “Darlings”, a mother-daughter drama also featuring Shefali Shah. Alia co-produces the film with Shah Rukh Khan.

Ranbir’s next release is “Shamshera”. The Karan Malhotra film is an action drama co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, and is produced by Yash Raj Films.