The Queen left a Heartbreaking Handwritten note on Prince Philip’s Coffin.

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, died on April 9 at the age of 99. At the time of his death, Queen Elizabeth and he had been married for over 73 years in a lifetime of service to the crown.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II left a handwritten note on her late husband Prince Philip’s coffin as the royal family gathered at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle for the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral. The note was signed with the Queen’s childhood nickname “Lilibet” and Prince Philip is thought to be the last person to have referred to the monarch by that name. The palace refused to elaborate further on the “private detail” to expose.

Sitting by herself apart from family members at her husband’s funeral , the Queen cut a regal but solitary figure, wearing a face mask and dressed all in black, except for the diamond brooch that flashed on her left shoulder ,a piece she had often worn on engagements with her husband. The entire royal procession and funeral took place out of public view within the grounds of the castle, a 950-year-old royal residence 20 miles (30 kilometres) west of London, but was shown live on television. Just 30 mourners were allowed to attend the funeral service.

Apart from the handwritten letter, the Admiral of the Fleet naval cap and sword was also placed on the coffin. The Queen herself chose flowers for the wreath that included white lilies, small white roses, white freesias, white wax flowers, white sweet peas and jasmine.