ALERT : Dubai updates validity of RT-PCR for entry from April 22.

Travelers to Dubai till now required a negative report from RT-PCR test done within 72 hours before departure. The time frame has been reduced by 24 hours by the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) . Residents and tourists, barring UAE nationals, must present a valid negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate for a test taken no more than 48 hours before departure from April 22.

Airlines operating to Dubai under the `air bubble agreements’ have received communication to this effect from DCAA on April 18 and the protocol received from the Covid-19 Command and Control Centre, states that effective from April 22, 2021 at 00:01 hrs the validity of COVID-19 Test certificate is 48 hours instead of 72 hours.

The airlines are now communicating to the passengers the same. The DCAA has directed airlines carrying inbound passengers from any point in India, to Dubai Airports, that every inbound passenger is holding a valid Covid-19 test certificate that is issued within the updated valid time frame, namely 48 hours, from the time of collecting the sample and also ensure that the time of sample collection “Date & Time” and time of reporting “Result date and Result time” are accurate.

Apart from this, UAE residents who have Dubai issued residence visa must obtain GDRFA approval before travelling through and UAE residents holding residence visa issued through any other emirate are required to get ICA approval to verify the authenticity of their travel. In order to be able to travel, customers must show a green status against their registration details on above website.

All passengers are also required to download the Covid-19 Dubai Smart App and generate a QR code on their device before entering Dubai. Also, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has mandated QR code linking, on the original report, to the patients’ original RT-PCR test report.