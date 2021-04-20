Arab coalition forces intercepts Houthi drone launched towards Khamis Mushait

The Arab coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia has intercepted and destroyed explosives laden drone launched by Houthi rebels in Yemen targeting Khamis Mushait in Saudi Arabia. On Monday also, the Arab coalition forces had destroyed drone launched by Houthi militants.

The Houthi rebels had also launched ballistic missile attack targeting Jazan in Saudi Arabia on Friday. But the coalition forces had intercepted and destroyed the missiles.

The Houthi rebels had been using drones and missiles to attack Saudi Arabia. The coalition’s forces regularly intercept explosive-laden boats in the Red Sea and explosives-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia.

Yemen is witnessing violence and chaos since 2014, when Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa. The crisis escalated in 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains. More than 100,000 Yemenis, including civilians, are believed to have been killed in the conflict.