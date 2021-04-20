BAN on COVID-19 vaccine raw materials export to India,white house refuse to comment ?

The White House on Monday did not respond to questions on the request by Serum Institute of India to lift export ban on certain raw materials needed for ramping up production of Covid-19 vaccine.The question in this regard was asked twice , once during the morning White House briefing on COVID-19 and later during the daily news conference by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

The Serum Institute of India has been questioning that the Biden administration is blocking exports of raw materials that it needs to make COVID vaccines, and the Serum Institute has also urged President Biden to lift that embargo and which raw materials are at issue or plans to address Serum’s concerns.Both Dr Anthony Fauci, Director at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Dr Andy Slacitt, the White House COVID-19 response senior advisor answered they had no answer.

India is facing a critical shortage of raw materials necessary to make vaccines. And officials there are urging the US to lift embargo on exporting those raw materials. Colleagues in India are reporting that the Biden administration recently told India that its request was being considered and would be acted ‘at the earliest’.

In response Psaki conveyed to a recent speech at WTO by US Trade Representative Katherine Tai. “The significant inequities we are seeing in access to vaccines between developed and developing countries are completely unacceptable. Extraordinary times require extraordinary leadership, communication, and creativity,”.

They also in response said that they are working with WTO members on a global response to COVID. That includes a number of components, whether it’s USD 4 billion commitment to COVAX, or discussions about how they can aid and assist countries that need help the most, and thair focus is on determining the most effective steps that will help get the pandemic under control.