Blood clot warning Issued on labels for J&J vaccine

Experts at the agency that regulates drugs for the European Union said on Tuesday that a warning about very unusual blood clots should be added to labels for Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said these rare blood disorders should be considered as “very rare side effects of the vaccine”. Last week, Johnson & Johnson halted its European roll-out of the vaccine after US officials recommended a pause in the vaccine, when they detected six very rare blood clot cases among nearly 7 million people who had been vaccinated. European officials said they considered all currently available evidence from the US, including eight reports of serious cases of rare blood clots associated with low blood platelets, including one death.