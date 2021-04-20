Decision on Class 10 examination announced

Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced its decision on Class 10 examination. The CISCE has decided to cancel the Class 10 examination.

“Given the present worsening situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, the CISCE has decided to cancel the ICSE (Class X) 2021 Examination. The safety and wellbeing of our students and teaching faculty is our topmost priority and of paramount interest. In addition, schools should prepare a schedule to begin online classes for Class XI students at the earliest. The syllabus to be followed is the ISC 2023 syllabus,” CISCE said.

Earlier, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had cancelled its class 10 board exams and deferred the class 12 board exams. Several state boards have postponed or cancelled exams, too.