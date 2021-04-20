Delhi Chief minister’s wife tests positive for COVID-19.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal tested positive for Covid-19. CM Arvind Kejriwal isolated himself after Sunita’s test reports came back positive for the Covid-19 infection.

Back in June 2020, Arvind Kejriwal had got himself tested for Covid-19 infection after he developed a fever and sore throat. Arvind Kejriwal had complained of fever and a sore throat, raising concerns if he had caught the coronavirus infection. He is,however, tested negative for the infection.

Delhi on Monday registered 23,686 new Covid-19 cases, taking the active caseload to 76,887. While the Covid-19 cases saw a dip , Delhi registered its highest single-day tally of Covid deaths with 240 fatalities in the last 24 hours.With 23,686 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total case tally in Delhi jumped to 8,77,146. The positivity rate has jumped 26.12 per cent.

Delhi is currently under a six-day-long lockdown, imposed to curb the rising number of infection cases. Arvind Kejriwal announced the lockdown on Monday and will continue till 5 am on April 26 and the essential services would continue to operate.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the lockdown was essential as the city has been witnessing a massive surge in the Covid-19 cases and the health system might crumble in the coming days.