Digital coronavirus passport ,Know all about IATA travel pass.

International Air Transport Association (IATA) is an airline traders’ association from across the globe promoting cooperation in ensuring the safety, security and reliability of air services. In order to ensure hassle free air travel, the association is planning to launch IATA Travel Pass mobile application (under process) which will enable travellers to save and manage COVID-19 tests and vaccines certifications.

Covid-19 has changed the way we travel. Health requirements like testing and vaccinations are having a greater impact on where and when people can fly.To try to help restart the industry, the International Air Transport Association has developed a digital pass.This mobile app is designed to give travellers the information they need before flying to any destination while securely verifying that passengers meet Covid-19 health requirements for any journey.

The app is one of several digital initiatives currently in trial phases. More than 25 airlines, including Etihad, the national airline of the UAE, and Dubai’s Emirates, have partnered with Iata to begin testing the mobile app with travellers on select flights.The National got the chance to trial the technology to find out exactly how it works and what travellers can expect if the digital pass is approved.

The Iata Travel Pass is a free mobile app that allows travellers to register their personal details, find out Covid-related testing requirements for their destination and share pre-departure Covid-19 test results with airlines ahead of flying.In the future, there are also plans that the app will house vaccination records to help facilitate easier travel between countries demanding people show proof of having had a coronavirus vaccine.

Each traveller using the app will benefit from a faster check-in time. it could save between 15 minutes and one hour per passenger, depending on how busy the airport is.The app is contactless, meaning less need for travellers to handle documents when checking in.

The Iata Travel Pass could have several benefits that will help boost the restart of the travel industry.This will help in providing accurate information on testing requirements for individual destinations, it will allow travellers to securely convey their test information to airlines and border authorities while simultaneously allowing authorities to verify the authenticity of this information.