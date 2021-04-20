Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

The domestic currency, the Indian rupee had surged against the US dollar in the forex market. As per market experts, the weaker US dollar and positive trend in the Indian share market has supported the upward rally of the Indian rupee.

At the interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 74.65 against the US dollar. During trading, the Indian rupee gained some strength to quote at 74.64, a rise of 23 paise over its previous close.

On Monday, the Indian rupee had settled at 74.87 against the US dollar .

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.14 per cent to 90.94.