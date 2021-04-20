Former Philippine President Estrada on ventilator due to covid related complications

Former Philippine President Joseph Estrada, who is battling Covid-19, has been put on a ventilator, the 83-year-old Estrada, the most prominent Filipino politician to test positive for the coronavirus, was hospitalised more than a week ago and initially was recovering well. On Monday, “Estrada’s condition suffered a setback,” his son said in a medical bulletin posted on Facebook, adding that doctors decided to put the former president on a ventilator “to improve oxygen delivery as well as to prevent the tiring of his respiratory mechanism.”