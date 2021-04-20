ICC bans former Sri Lankan all-rounder over corruption charges

ICC bans former Sri Lankan all-rounder Dilhara Lokuhettige. The player was banned for eight years for violating the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. Earlier, he was suspended on April 3, 2019, as part of the investigation. The ICC ban is for the Emirates Cricket Board. An ICC investigation has revealed that the player was involved in some corruption in the T10 League in Dubai. He made his debut for Sri Lanka in 2005 and has played 11 matches for the country.

The ICC Anti-Corruption Tribunal found the bowling all-rounder guilty on all charges relating to a 10-over league in the United Arab Emirates. “Having represented Sri Lanka in international cricket, Dilhara had attended a number of anti-corruption education sessions and would have known his actions were a breach of the Code,” said Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager – Integrity Unit. “The severity of the sanction reflects the seriousness of his offences and his continued refusal to cooperate and should serve as a deterrent for anyone considering getting involved in corruption of any kind.”