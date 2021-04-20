India will become world’s biggest electric vehicle manufacturer in world; Nitin Gadkari

The Central and State Governments are implementing various schemes in the country to promote electric vehicles. There are also plans to manufacture more electric vehicles locally. In this context, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has promised to make India the largest electric vehicle manufacturer in the world. As a first step, lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles will be manufactured in India within the next six months. He hoped that this would give a big boost to the production of electric vehicles. All the leading electric vehicle manufacturers in the world are coming to India. He assured that India would soon become the largest electric vehicle hub.

“India is moving ahead towards making electric vehicles. In due course of time, we will be the number one electric vehicle(EV) maker in the world. All reputed brands are present in India,” the Road Transport and Highways Minister said. “India has got the tremendous capability for making green power… Within six months, I am confident that we will be in a position to make 100 percent lithium-ion battery in India, there is no shortage of lithium,” he asserted.