Kangana Ranaut’s traditional look in a Kerala sari is going viral on Social media

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut shares pictures of herself wearing a Kerala sari. The actress is wearing a Kerala sari with a golden border and Matki statement jewelry. The actress can be seen in the pictures wearing minimalist makeup and jasmine flowers on her head. The actress, who always shocks fans with her fashion statement, has already shared pictures of herself wearing a Kerala sari.

Kangana Ranaut won the National Award for Best Actress this time. Her performance in Panga and Manikarnika won her the award. Despite the controversy, Kangana Ranaut responded to her critics with the award. Kankana Ranaut’s upcoming movie is Thalaivi, which tells the life of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. Kangana Ranaut will play the role of Jayalalithaa in the film directed by AL Vijay. The film is being prepared in three languages. Apart from this, a movie called Dhaakad is also being prepared for the star.