Manmohan Singh is misleading public; Health Minister Harsh Vardhan stated

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh on Sunday had put forward a five-point advisory to PM Narendra Modi on how to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. , Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan wrote a strong letter to Singh accusing Congress leaders and party-ruled states of “spreading falsehoods” and “fuelling vaccine hesitancy… playing with the lives of our countrymen.” “History would have been kind to you if the Indian National Congress leaders had followed your valuable advice and active suggestions at this crucial time,” he said. Harshavardhan tweeted.

He prefaced his letter with a tweet “History shall be kinder to you Dr Manmohan Singh ji if your offer of ‘constructive cooperation and valuable advice was followed by your…leaders as well in such extraordinary times !” “It does seem that those who drafted your letter or advised you have done a great disservice to your standing by misleading you regarding material that is already in the public domain. For example, take the point that you have mentioned about allowing the import of vaccines that have already been approved by credible foreign authorities. You made this suggestion on April 18 but a decision on this was taken a week ahead of your suggestion, on April 11,” Vardhan said.

“The same is the case with your suggestion regarding providing funds and other concessions to augment vaccine manufacturing. This decision was also taken many days before receipt of your letter and multiple vaccine manufacturing entities have been funded by the government to immediately enhance production,” the minister added.