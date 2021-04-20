New covid strain in India affects UAE airline’s summer demand

Tourism sector in UAE is hoping for a demand boost from India during the Eid and summer breaks have reasons to be worried by the COVID-19 surge sweeping through the country. As daily infection numbers have gone past the 200,000 mark, Indian states have again imposed partial lockdowns. “News of the ‘Indian’ variant of the virus is a blow to the hopes of a stable recovery in passenger traffic in the region,” said Orkun Altintas, regional Director of Consulting – Aerospace & Defense Practice, at Frost & Sullivan. India isn’t the only South Asian nation to re-impose tougher measures, albeit partially. Bangladesh had earlier imposed a week-long air travel ban amidst a spike in COVID-19 cases.