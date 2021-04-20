PM Modi to meet with vaccine manufacturers today

As the government opening the COVID-19 vaccination drive to everyone above 18 years of age, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting with vaccine manufacturers via video conferencing. The meeting is scheduled to be held at 6 pm today. This is PM Modi’s third interaction with focus groups, after doctors and pharma companies yesterday. The Prime Minister has also held a series of meetings with government officials and other stakeholders over the COVID-19 situation and the vaccination drive.