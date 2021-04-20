President killed in militant attack

Idriss Deby Itno, the President of African country, Chad has killed in a militant attack. Military spokesperson Gen. Azem Bermandoa Agouma confirmed this. Idriss Deby Itno has been the ruling the African country for the last three decades.

“A military council has been set up headed by his son, General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno. A call to dialogue and peace is launched to all Chadians in the country and abroad in order to continue to build Chad together. The National Council of Transition reassures the Chadian people that all measures have been taken to guarantee peace, security and the republican order.,” the army’s spokesman, General Azem Bermandoa Agouna, said.

As per reports, a rebel organization named Front for Change and Concord in Chad is behind the attack. They had been fighting against him from 2016. Deby came to power in a rebellion in 1990 and was one of Africa’s longest-ruling leaders. He has been elected President again on Monday.