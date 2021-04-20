State government imposes ‘complete lockdown’ from April 22

A state in India has imposed a ‘complete lockdown’ in the state to prevent the coronavirus infection. Jharkhand state government has imposed a ‘complete lockdown’ in the state from April 22 to April 29. Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced this.

“It is important to break the chain of Covid infection. There will be lockdown in the state from 6 am April 22 to 6 am April 29. I appeal everyone to follow the guidelines,” Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said.

Only emergency services will be exempted from the lockdown. Religious places will remain open, but people won’t be allowed inside.